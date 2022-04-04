$964.69 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $964.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $948.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $988.33 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $800.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.68.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,209 in the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $81.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

