ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 28 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) received a CHF 28 price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 price objective on ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price objective on ABB in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price objective on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 33.88.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

