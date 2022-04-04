ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 34 by Barclays

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 34 target price by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABBN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 42 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 33.88.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

