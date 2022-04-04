Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $65,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Abiomed by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after buying an additional 139,295 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Abiomed by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 724,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,821,000 after buying an additional 120,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,371,000 after buying an additional 115,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,379,206,000 after buying an additional 106,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total transaction of $607,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $338.64 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.39. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 117.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

