Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Up to $8.43

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.88. Absci shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 6,697 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 52.14% and a negative net margin of 2,111.25%. Analysts predict that Absci Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,405 shares of company stock valued at $98,343.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Absci during the third quarter valued at about $89,767,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Absci during the third quarter valued at about $21,629,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Absci during the third quarter valued at about $21,626,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Absci during the third quarter valued at about $17,175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Absci during the third quarter valued at about $7,345,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

