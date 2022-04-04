Abyss Price Reaches $0.0445 on Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $179,147.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00037523 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00108305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

