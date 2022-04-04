Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ASO. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $38.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.75. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.60%.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $40,020,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 472.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 252,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

