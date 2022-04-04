ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) traded up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.77. 22,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,021,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,669.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,030,000 after buying an additional 1,346,885 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth $62,438,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,682,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in ACM Research by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,079,000 after acquiring an additional 264,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,632,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.