Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

