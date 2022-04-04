Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) will announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,115,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.