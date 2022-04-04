Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading Down 5.3%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 27,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,364,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $312.76 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.83%. Analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 871.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

