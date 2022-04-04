ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading Up 0.3%

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 1,119,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 712,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.
