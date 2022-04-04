ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Shares Up 3.1%

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. 557,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,063,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27.
ADOMANI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADOM)
