Adshares Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.41 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Adshares has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $136.80 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $5.44 or 0.00011668 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.83 or 0.00248529 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008371 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 25,154,579 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

