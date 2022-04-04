Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,469 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,952,000 after acquiring an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.92. 687,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,881. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.60 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.24 and a 200-day moving average of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

