Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Shares Down 1.9%

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $117.62 and last traded at $117.79. 305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 442,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.08.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $76,032,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,069,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,842,000 after buying an additional 151,276 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

