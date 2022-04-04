AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of AdvanSix worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,085,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 118,051 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth $4,101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 68.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,947 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 327.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,632 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $51.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

About AdvanSix (Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.