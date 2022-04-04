Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $907.74 Million

Analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) will post $907.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $885.59 million and the highest is $929.88 million. Advantage Solutions posted sales of $791.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

ADV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 56,209 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $314,208.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,316 shares of company stock worth $824,778. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $6.39 on Monday. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

