Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($3,021.98) to €2,500.00 ($2,747.25) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna downgraded Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adyen from €3,150.00 ($3,461.54) to €2,800.00 ($3,076.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.00.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of ADYEY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.92. 229,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,513. Adyen has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.