Aergo (AERGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $99.86 Million

Aergo (AERGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Aergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aergo has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Aergo has a total market cap of $99.86 million and $12.72 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00037552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00107537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aergo Coin Profile

Aergo (AERGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,462,199 coins. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

