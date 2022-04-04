AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) will report $132.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.00 million and the highest is $141.68 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $136.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $445.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.10 million to $454.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $473.77 million, with estimates ranging from $449.80 million to $497.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

AVAV opened at $94.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3,141.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $126.76.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $15,718,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,530,000 after purchasing an additional 108,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AeroVironment by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

