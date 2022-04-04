AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Sets New 52-Week High at $122.80

Shares of AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 122.80 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.60), with a volume of 528611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.59).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AEW UK REIT in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 111.97. The firm has a market cap of £194.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. AEW UK REIT’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

AEW UK REIT Company Profile (LON:AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

