AFEN Blockchain Price Up 0.2% This Week (AFEN)

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. AFEN Blockchain has a total market cap of $273,887.65 and approximately $19,081.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One AFEN Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.53 or 0.07502147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,017.88 or 0.99705516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

AFEN Blockchain Coin Profile

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain

