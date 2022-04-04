Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Affirm by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 118,436 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,408,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Affirm by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Affirm by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $46.61 on Monday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.83.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

