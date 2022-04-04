AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $3.92

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $4.06. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. As a group, equities analysts predict that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

