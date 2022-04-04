Aion Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $59.06 million and $69.87 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

