Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AKBA. Mizuho downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

AKBA opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,470,000 after buying an additional 877,806 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 566,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.