Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.96 Million

Brokerages expect that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Akerna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.30 million and the highest is $6.62 million. Akerna reported sales of $4.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year sales of $26.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.20 million to $28.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.06 million, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $34.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.49). Akerna had a negative net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KERN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akerna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Akerna by 419.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KERN opened at $1.13 on Monday. Akerna has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.49.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

