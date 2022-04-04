Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading 0.3% Higher

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.94. 419,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 220,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $523.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $213,691.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $175,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,700 shares of company stock worth $760,691 over the last ninety days. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 409.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

