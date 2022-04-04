Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target Lowered to €85.00 at UBS Group

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €95.00 ($104.40) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AKZOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

