Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) will report $190.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.43 million and the highest is $197.77 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $172.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $815.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $813.77 million to $818.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $883.64 million, with estimates ranging from $871.45 million to $890.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter worth $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $67.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $95.83.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

