Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) will post sales of $9.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $1.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 395.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $57.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.10 million to $61.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $130.05 million, with estimates ranging from $104.98 million to $166.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALBO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,353 shares of company stock worth $160,843 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $8,959,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1,142.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 139,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 128,321 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 122,502 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 67,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.11. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.