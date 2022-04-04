Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0426 on Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $181.06 million and $42.24 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00368143 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00091760 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00104748 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007311 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,250,842,437 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

