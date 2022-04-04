Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) PT Lowered to SEK 350 at Barclays

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from SEK 382 to SEK 350 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALFVY. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,908. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

