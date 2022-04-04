Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) PT Lowered to SEK 350 at Barclays

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from SEK 382 to SEK 350 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALFVY. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.17.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,908. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
