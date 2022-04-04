Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

Shares of ALGN traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $445.39. The stock had a trading volume of 537,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,512. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.62 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.75 and its 200 day moving average is $574.43.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

