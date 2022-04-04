Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.79. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $132.03 and a one year high of $255.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 576 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $100,391.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $4,094,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 345.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

