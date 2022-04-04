Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 614,046 shares.The stock last traded at $28.17 and had previously closed at $28.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.