AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 16,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 415,092 shares.The stock last traded at $48.81 and had previously closed at $47.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

