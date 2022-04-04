Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.18 and last traded at $62.09. Approximately 2,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,128,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.29.

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,241,000 after buying an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,671,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,897,000 after acquiring an additional 47,849 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,096,000 after acquiring an additional 563,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,438,000 after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,442,000 after purchasing an additional 90,650 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.