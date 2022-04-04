AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.38. 34,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 22,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
