Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 703,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,651,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Steel Dynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after buying an additional 67,683 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after buying an additional 1,163,597 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,085,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,199,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $84.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.42.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

