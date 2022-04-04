Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 252,833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,810,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.65% of CyberArk Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after acquiring an additional 196,044 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after acquiring an additional 683,192 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after acquiring an additional 94,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 688,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of CYBR opened at $169.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.89 and its 200-day moving average is $163.51.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.