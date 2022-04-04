Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 105,777 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,412,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Waters at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $308.58 on Monday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $286.34 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

