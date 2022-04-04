Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 265,190 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 265,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,899,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.51% of Mirati Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,600,000.

MRTX opened at $85.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.53. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $195.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.60.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $266,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,955. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRTX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

