Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 329,949 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 329,949 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,594,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
SBUX opened at $91.49 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.18.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.
SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
