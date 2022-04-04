Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 4,082,889 Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,082,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,807,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.98% of Ecovyst as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63. Ecovyst Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

