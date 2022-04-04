Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 121,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 18,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 16,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after buying an additional 229,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $445.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $417.99 and its 200 day moving average is $373.54. The firm has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

