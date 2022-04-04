Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 416,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,009,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Semtech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,400 shares of company stock worth $4,107,858 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

