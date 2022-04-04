Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 235,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,003,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.56% of Fox Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,707,000 after buying an additional 87,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,416,000 after buying an additional 63,616 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 124,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,926,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,243,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $100.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $93.42 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

