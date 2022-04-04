Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 442,271 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,237,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,554,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,620 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,047,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Shares of CTSH opened at $90.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average is $83.63. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

